Tesco’s (TSCO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital Group

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Tesco from GBX 450 to GBX 430 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tesco from GBX 500 to GBX 490 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tesco from GBX 500 to GBX 480 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 465.

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Tesco Price Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at GBX 480.63 on Thursday. Tesco has a 1 year low of GBX 343.60 and a 1 year high of GBX 508.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 476.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 454.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The retailer reported GBX 29.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Tesco had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of GBX 7,371 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesco will post 27.374848 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesco Company Profile

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Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.

In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group. Serving our customers, communities and planet a little better every day is what we do.

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