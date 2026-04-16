FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FGI Industries in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get FGI Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FGI

FGI Industries Stock Performance

FGI stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. FGI Industries has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $12.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. FGI Industries had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FGI Industries will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FGI Industries

(Get Free Report)

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.