Sather Financial Group Inc Sells 23,477 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Sather Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 907,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,477 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises about 6.4% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $118,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Arista Networks by 56.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 141.3% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $154.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.02 and its 200-day moving average is $136.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $164.94. The company has a market cap of $193.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Key Stories Impacting Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Arista from “hold” to “strong-buy”, which can drive buying interest from retail and momentum-focused funds. Read More.

Zacks upgraded Arista from “hold” to “strong-buy”, which can drive buying interest from retail and momentum-focused funds. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple pieces highlight Arista as a beneficiary of rising AI infrastructure demand (hyperscale data centers, low‑latency/high‑throughput networking), reinforcing revenue growth expectations. This thematic bullishness supports higher multiple expansion for ANET. Read More.

Multiple pieces highlight Arista as a beneficiary of rising AI infrastructure demand (hyperscale data centers, low‑latency/high‑throughput networking), reinforcing revenue growth expectations. This thematic bullishness supports higher multiple expansion for ANET. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage notes Arista outperformed the broader market in the latest session, reflecting short‑term buying momentum. Read More.

Recent coverage notes Arista outperformed the broader market in the latest session, reflecting short‑term buying momentum. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Peers show accelerating demand: Cisco reported strong AI‑driven networking growth and Ciena is lifting capex amid backlog and orders — these validate a broader market tailwind for network vendors but also signal intensifying competition and supply dynamics. Read More. Read More.

Peers show accelerating demand: Cisco reported strong AI‑driven networking growth and Ciena is lifting capex amid backlog and orders — these validate a broader market tailwind for network vendors but also signal intensifying competition and supply dynamics. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Several market pieces review analyst sentiment and what to expect for Arista’s next earnings — these can amplify volatility around guidance and estimates but don’t by themselves change fundamentals. Read More.

Several market pieces review analyst sentiment and what to expect for Arista’s next earnings — these can amplify volatility around guidance and estimates but don’t by themselves change fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 112,812 shares at an average $150.11 under a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan, cutting her reported direct ownership sharply. Large insider sales can put short‑term pressure on sentiment even when executed under a trading plan. Read More.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $54,041.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,283.74. This trade represents a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.34, for a total transaction of $187,404.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,786.86. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 312,444 shares of company stock valued at $43,807,814 in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Arista Networks from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on ANET

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

See Also

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