Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 53,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 22,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 54,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $62.41 on Thursday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.42 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average of $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.62%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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