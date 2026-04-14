Scotiabank Has Negative Forecast for goeasy FY2026 Earnings

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of goeasy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 10th. Scotiabank analyst P. Hardie now anticipates that the company will earn $4.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.36. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $20.32 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2027 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

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goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported C($20.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$446.40 million during the quarter. goeasy had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GSY. TD Securities cut their price target on goeasy from C$44.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on goeasy from C$77.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Desjardins cut their price target on goeasy from C$64.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded goeasy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$85.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on goeasy from C$52.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$72.00.

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goeasy Stock Performance

GSY stock opened at C$31.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$77.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$118.12. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 23.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.86. The company has a market cap of C$505.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.33. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$30.67 and a twelve month high of C$216.50.

goeasy Company Profile

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goeasy Ltd provides financial services to own furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. It offers merchandise leasing of household furnishings, appliances, and home electronic products to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements. The company also offers unsecured installment loans to consumers. Its reportable business segments include easyhome and easyfinancial, of which it derives maximum revenue from easyfinancial segment.

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