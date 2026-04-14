Scotiabank Has Negative Forecast for goeasy FY2026 Earnings

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of goeasy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 10th. Scotiabank analyst P. Hardie now anticipates that the company will earn $4.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.36. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $20.32 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2027 earnings at $11.95 EPS.
goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported C($20.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$446.40 million during the quarter. goeasy had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on goeasy
goeasy Stock Performance
GSY stock opened at C$31.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$77.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$118.12. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 23.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.86. The company has a market cap of C$505.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.33. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$30.67 and a twelve month high of C$216.50.
goeasy Company Profile
goeasy Ltd provides financial services to own furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. It offers merchandise leasing of household furnishings, appliances, and home electronic products to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements. The company also offers unsecured installment loans to consumers. Its reportable business segments include easyhome and easyfinancial, of which it derives maximum revenue from easyfinancial segment.
Further Reading
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