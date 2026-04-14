FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) Director Grant Robert Dawson Buys 3,000 Shares

FitLife Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) Director Grant Robert Dawson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $29,940.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 158,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,840. This trade represents a 1.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FitLife Brands Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of FTLF traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 106,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,362. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.37. FitLife Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $20.98.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FitLife Brands in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on FitLife Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered FitLife Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FitLife Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of FitLife Brands by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in FitLife Brands by 12.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FitLife Brands by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in FitLife Brands by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in FitLife Brands by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About FitLife Brands

(Get Free Report)

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

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