SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) CEO Jurgi Camblong Sells 4,399 Shares

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) CEO Jurgi Camblong sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $20,939.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,707,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,648,028.44. This trade represents a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Jurgi Camblong also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, April 10th, Jurgi Camblong sold 12,232 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $57,735.04.

On Thursday, April 9th, Jurgi Camblong sold 1,950 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $9,243.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Jurgi Camblong sold 2,800 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $13,552.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Jurgi Camblong sold 2,500 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $12,150.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Jurgi Camblong sold 2,600 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $12,610.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Jurgi Camblong sold 4,486 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $21,398.22.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ SOPH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.96. 148,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,135. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 50.60%. The company had revenue of $21.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SOPH. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on SOPHiA GENETICS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SOPHiA GENETICS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SOPHiA GENETICS

Institutional Trading of SOPHiA GENETICS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOPH. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 246.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,632,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after buying an additional 5,432,871 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 16.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 66.2% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 1,481,636 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,708,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

(Get Free Report)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

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