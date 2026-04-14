Jurgi Camblong Sells 12,232 Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Stock

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) CEO Jurgi Camblong sold 12,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $57,735.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,711,968 shares in the company, valued at $17,520,488.96. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Jurgi Camblong also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, April 13th, Jurgi Camblong sold 4,399 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $20,939.24.

On Thursday, April 9th, Jurgi Camblong sold 1,950 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $9,243.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Jurgi Camblong sold 2,800 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $13,552.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Jurgi Camblong sold 2,500 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $12,150.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Jurgi Camblong sold 2,600 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $12,610.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Jurgi Camblong sold 4,486 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $21,398.22.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.96. 148,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.84. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $21.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 50.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SOPH

About SOPHiA GENETICS

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SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

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