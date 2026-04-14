Insider Selling: Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Insider Sells 9,165 Shares of Stock

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) insider Krishnaswamy Yeleswaram sold 9,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $320,500.05. Following the sale, the insider owned 276,851 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,479.47. The trade was a 3.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Krishnaswamy Yeleswaram also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, April 14th, Krishnaswamy Yeleswaram sold 10,200 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $357,816.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Krishnaswamy Yeleswaram sold 500 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $17,490.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Krishnaswamy Yeleswaram sold 360 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $12,564.00.

Rapport Therapeutics Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of RAPP stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.15. 496,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,964. Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rapport Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts expect that Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RAPP shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rapport Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Rapport Therapeutics to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rapport Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapport Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Rapport Therapeutics by 23.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Rapport Therapeutics by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Rapport Therapeutics by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Rapport Therapeutics by 12.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter.

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for patients with cancer. The company leverages a proprietary discovery engine to identify novel tumor-associated antigens and develop tailored biologic and small-molecule candidates designed to modulate key oncogenic pathways. With a pipeline comprising multiple preclinical and early clinical assets, Rapport is committed to advancing precision medicine approaches and addressing unmet needs in oncology.

Rapport’s discovery engine combines high-throughput screening, molecular profiling and in vivo validation to accelerate the progression of lead candidates from the laboratory to clinical evaluation.

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