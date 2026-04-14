First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $177.67 and last traded at $177.67, with a volume of 93040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $174.29.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.27 and its 200 day moving average is $138.05.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0131 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.