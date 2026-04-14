First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $177.67 and last traded at $177.67, with a volume of 93040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $174.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.27 and its 200 day moving average is $138.05.

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First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0131 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $951,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 4,499.8% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 175,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 171,307 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

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