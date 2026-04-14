MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

MDXG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group set a $10.00 price objective on MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

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MiMedx Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.65.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.78 million. Analysts forecast that MiMedx Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,652,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,458 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth $10,237,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 864.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,381,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after buying an additional 1,238,132 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,134,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 283.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,383,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after buying an additional 1,022,202 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products derived from human placental tissues. The company’s core mission centers on harnessing the extracellular matrix and growth factors within amniotic and chorionic membranes to support wound healing and surgical applications. MiMedx’s product line leverages proprietary purification processes designed to retain native tissue properties while ensuring sterility and safety.

MiMedx’s principal offerings include amnion/chorion allografts branded under names such as EpiFix® and AmnioFix®, which are indicated for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds—including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers and surgical site repair.

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