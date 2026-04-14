BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $239.64 and last traded at $238.8240, with a volume of 224500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $232.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWXT. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.60.

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BWX Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.41.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $885.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In other news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.61, for a total value of $413,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin James Gorman sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.71, for a total transaction of $288,570.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 114 shares in the company, valued at $24,476.94. This represents a 92.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,844. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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