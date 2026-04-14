Evaxion A/S – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EVAX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Evaxion A/S – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 37,653 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the March 15th total of 58,172 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,772 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Evaxion A/S Trading Down 0.8%
NASDAQ:EVAX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.11. 9,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.19. Evaxion A/S has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evaxion A/S
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Evaxion A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Evaxion A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Evaxion A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Evaxion A/S
About Evaxion A/S
Evaxion A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with additional operations in the United States. The company specializes in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines driven by its proprietary AI-based computational immunology platform. By leveraging machine learning and deep learning algorithms, Evaxion identifies and optimizes antigen targets for both therapeutic cancer vaccines and prophylactic vaccines against infectious diseases.
At the core of Evaxion’s business is its AI platform, which analyzes large datasets of genomic, proteomic and immunological information to predict immune-stimulating epitopes.
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