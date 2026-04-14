130,258 Shares in UiPath, Inc. $PATH Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 130,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $823,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $675,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,893,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,682,710.85. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,950 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PATH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UiPath from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

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UiPath Price Performance

UiPath stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. UiPath, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. UiPath had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 17.53%.The company had revenue of $481.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

Further Reading

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