Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on April 30th

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FINS stock opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

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Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

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Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE: FINS) is a closed-end, diversified management investment trust that commenced operations in early 2023. Organized as a Delaware statutory trust, FINS is structured with a defined termination date, at which point the trust will liquidate and distribute remaining assets to shareholders. Shares of the trust trade on the New York Stock Exchange, providing investors access to a yield-oriented portfolio through a single security.

The trust seeks to generate current income principally through investments in a broad array of structured credit instruments.

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