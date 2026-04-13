Visionary Horizons LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in VanEck Real Assets ETF $RAAX

Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 33,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Real Assets ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in VanEck Real Assets ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in VanEck Real Assets ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Real Assets ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Avalon Capital Management increased its position in VanEck Real Assets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 84,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period.

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VanEck Real Assets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RAAX opened at $41.25 on Monday. VanEck Real Assets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $42.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.24 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.58.

VanEck Real Assets ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents. RAAX was launched on Apr 9, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Real Assets ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report).

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