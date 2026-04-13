OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1234 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

OFS Credit Price Performance

Shares of OCCIO stock opened at $25.06 on Monday. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.00.

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Institutional Trading of OFS Credit

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OFS Credit stock. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc (NASDAQ:OCCIO), headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, is a closed‐end investment company that seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of U.S. middle‐market companies. Organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, OFS Credit began operations in 2021 and is externally managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC.

The firm’s investment strategy emphasizes flexible financing solutions, including senior secured loans, second‐lien and mezzanine debt, and opportunistic equity interests.

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