BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Announces $0.26 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2579 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

BCAT stock opened at $14.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $15.41.

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About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

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BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE: BCAT) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company organized as a term trust. The fund’s primary objective is to deliver high current income and total return by investing across a broad range of credit and equity markets. BCAT seeks to achieve this objective through a portfolio of corporate debt securities, floating-rate loans, convertible securities, common and preferred equity, and asset-backed securities.

BCAT employs an actively managed, multi-sector credit approach that spans investment-grade and below-investment-grade bonds, senior secured loans and structured credit.

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