Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 16,523 Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF $NEAR

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,523 shares during the period. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF comprises 1.3% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $9,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 597.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.11. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $51.37.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.