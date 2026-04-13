Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Time to Sell?

Swire Pacific Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.99 and last traded at $10.99. Approximately 1,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 28,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.4660.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Swire Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Swire Pacific Stock Performance

Swire Pacific Company Profile

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

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Swire Pacific Limited is a Hong Kong–based diversified conglomerate and the publicly listed Asian arm of the long-established Swire Group. The company operates across multiple business segments, with major activities in property development and investment, aviation-related interests, beverages and cold‑chain distribution, marine and trading & industrial services. Its property arm is responsible for large-scale commercial and mixed‑use developments and investment portfolios in Hong Kong, Mainland China and selected international markets.

In aviation, Swire Pacific is a long‑standing shareholder in one of the region’s principal carriers and supports aviation‑related operations and services.

Further Reading

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