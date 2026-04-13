Sheridan Capital Management LLC Acquires 86,887 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Sheridan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,170,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,887 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises approximately 15.8% of Sheridan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sheridan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $31,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYLD. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of PYLD opened at $26.44 on Monday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $27.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.