U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,019 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,256.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,139,000 after acquiring an additional 824,222 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,853,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2,851.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 386,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,202,000 after buying an additional 373,233 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 338,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,461,000 after buying an additional 213,774 shares during the period. Finally, Tableaux LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4,195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tableaux LLC now owns 179,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 175,556 shares during the period.

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Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $61.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.77. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

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