U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 75,348 Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro $IAUM

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,348 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAUM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 95.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,134,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834,927 shares during the period. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 92.3% in the third quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 6,660,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196,900 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,412,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,029,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 475.0% in the third quarter. Myriad Asset Management US LP now owns 690,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,595,000 after acquiring an additional 570,650 shares during the period.

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iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro stock opened at $47.42 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $55.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.82.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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