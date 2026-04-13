Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NPCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 1st

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,044. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44.

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Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE: NPCT) is a closed-end management investment company advised by Nuveen, one of the world’s largest asset managers. Launched in mid-2021, the fund seeks to provide a combination of current income, capital appreciation and positive social and environmental impact. Investors gain exposure to a diversified portfolio of global fixed-income securities while aiming to support projects and issuers that address sustainability challenges.

The fund’s core-plus strategy combines a broad allocation to high-quality investment-grade and select non-investment-grade corporate bonds, sovereign and supranational debt, and securitized products such as agency mortgage-backed securities.

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