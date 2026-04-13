InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SCAP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SCAP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 667 shares, an increase of 195.1% from the March 15th total of 226 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,277 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of SCAP stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106. InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.16.

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InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF Company Profile

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Further Reading

The InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (SCAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively and primarily invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies globally. Stock selection is based on quantitative, qualitative, and relative valuation factors. SCAP was launched on Dec 11, 2023 and is issued by InfraCap.

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