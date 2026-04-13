Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Price

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

MTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial set a C$49.00 price target on MTY Food Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. TD dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.00.

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MTY Food Group Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of TSE:MTY traded down C$1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$37.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,238. The firm has a market capitalization of C$863.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.56. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$32.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.36.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 10th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%.The business had revenue of C$267.77 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 4.4909091 earnings per share for the current year.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

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MTY Food Group Inc is a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry. Its activities consist of franchising and operating corporate-owned locations as well as the sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. The company’s operating segment is based on geographical regions namely Canada and US and International. It generates maximum revenue from Canada. The company brands include Big Smoke Burger, Cafe Depot, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Cultures, Extremepita, Fabrika, Jus Jugo Juice, Koya Japan, ManchuWok, Muffin plus, Valentine, Van Houtte, Shushiman and others.

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