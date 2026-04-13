FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.83 and last traded at $36.78, with a volume of 406385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.54.

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.72.

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Institutional Trading of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 169,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 80,368.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 133,411 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 21,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claris Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,160,000.

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs (BUFQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs. BUFQ was launched on Jun 15, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

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