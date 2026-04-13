TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at UBS Group

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRU. New Street Research set a $100.00 price target on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $107.00 price objective on TransUnion in a report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

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TransUnion Price Performance

TRU stock traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.90. 2,982,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.14. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $99.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 9.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.71 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,679 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $134,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,520. The trade was a 18.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 4,067 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $314,663.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,044.31. This represents a 9.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 11,746 shares of company stock worth $872,979 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $91,043,000. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares during the last quarter. Worthington Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000.

About TransUnion

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TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company’s offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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