Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Ascentage Pharma Group International – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AAPG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.33, but opened at $26.36. Ascentage Pharma Group International shares last traded at $25.83, with a volume of 1,165 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a report on Monday. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded Ascentage Pharma Group International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. China Intl Cap upgraded Ascentage Pharma Group International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

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Ascentage Pharma Group International Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascentage Pharma Group International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International during the 3rd quarter worth about $383,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International during the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Ascentage Pharma Group International by 149.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 10,988 shares during the period.

About Ascentage Pharma Group International

(Get Free Report)

Ascentage Pharma Group International is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small‐molecule therapeutics that modulate programmed cell death pathways, including the Bcl‐2 family and the MDM2–p53 axis. Its pipeline features orally bioavailable inhibitors such as APG-2575, a selective Bcl-2 inhibitor, and APG-115, a potent MDM2 antagonist, both aimed at reactivating apoptosis in cancer cells across hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Founded in 2008 by biotechnology entrepreneur Dr.

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