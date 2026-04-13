Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$287.00 to C$298.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$290.00 to C$288.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$276.00 to C$280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$290.00 to C$286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$260.00 to C$305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$240.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$257.42.

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Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

BBD.B stock traded down C$3.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$255.02. The company had a trading volume of 104,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,198. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$81.02 and a 1 year high of C$283.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$252.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$231.69.

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Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

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