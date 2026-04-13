Desjardins Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Cascades (TSE:CAS) Stock Price

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.26% from the company’s current price.

CAS has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cascades from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.25.

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Cascades Trading Up 1.1%

Cascades stock traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 83,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,319. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.99. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$8.30 and a 12 month high of C$14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.96.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. Cascades had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 1.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.2959309 EPS for the current year.

Cascades Company Profile

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Cascades Inc, along with its subsidiaries, produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. The company is organized into four main business segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products (which constitutes packaging products), and Tissue Papers. The business activity of the company functions in Canada, the United States, Italy, and other countries. Its customer base includes food processing companies, the maintenance industry, accommodations, and housing industry, micro-businesses, and boutiques.

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