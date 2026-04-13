Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 471,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 241,044 shares.The stock last traded at $57.53 and had previously closed at $57.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amadeus IT Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Amadeus IT Group had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 20.45%.The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amadeus IT Group is a global travel-technology company that develops and supplies software and IT services for the travel and tourism industry. Founded in the late 1980s as a technology venture by a group of European airlines, Amadeus has evolved into an integrated provider of distribution, passenger service systems and operations software used across the travel value chain. The company’s platforms support booking, ticketing, departure control, inventory and other core travel transaction functions for industry participants.

Amadeus’s product offering spans a global distribution system used by travel agencies and online travel sellers, airline passenger service systems (notably the Altéa suite), airport operations and departure control solutions, as well as software for hotels, rail operators and car rental companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.