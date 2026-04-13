Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Trading Down 4.8% – What’s Next?

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.3137 and last traded at $9.3137. 1,053 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 20,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Down 0.5%

The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02.

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Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc is a leading Japanese financial services firm established in 1902 and headquartered in Tokyo. Operating as a holding company, Daiwa oversees a network of subsidiaries active in securities brokerage, investment banking and asset management. With a history spanning over a century, the group has evolved to meet the changing needs of individual and institutional clients, building a reputation for comprehensive capital markets solutions.

The group’s core businesses include retail brokerage, offering equity, fixed income and mutual fund products to individual investors in Japan.

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