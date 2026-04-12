Rent the Runway (RENT) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 14th. Analysts expect Rent the Runway to post earnings of ($3.9670) per share and revenue of $76.60 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 14, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Rent the Runway Stock Down 2.8%

Rent the Runway stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. Rent the Runway has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $188.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.33.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent the Runway

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RENT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 259,522 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RENT. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rent the Runway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RENT

Rent the Runway Company Profile

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Rent the Runway (NASDAQ: RENT) operates an online marketplace and subscription service that provides designer apparel and accessory rentals to consumers. The company offers both one-time rentals and tiered subscription plans, enabling members to borrow items on a recurring basis rather than purchasing them outright. Rent the Runway’s inventory spans a wide range of brands and styles, including evening gowns, everyday wear, handbags and jewelry, positioning the company within the broader sharing-economy and circular-fashion movements.

Founded in 2009 by Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Fleiss, Rent the Runway was built on the premise of making high-end fashion more accessible and sustainable.

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