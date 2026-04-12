Reviewing Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) and Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LMND ETF (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Risk and Volatility

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LMND ETF has a beta of 9.66, meaning that its stock price is 866% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerva Surgical has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LMND ETF and Minerva Surgical”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LMND ETF $437.66 million 0.01 $15.17 million $0.51 26.37 Minerva Surgical $51.69 million 0.00 -$34.11 million ($4.21) N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LMND ETF has higher revenue and earnings than Minerva Surgical. Minerva Surgical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LMND ETF, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

87.8% of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LMND ETF shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LMND ETF shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Minerva Surgical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LMND ETF and Minerva Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LMND ETF 5.39% 4.66% 2.91% Minerva Surgical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LMND ETF beats Minerva Surgical on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LMND ETF

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Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays. The company also provides xTAG assays and products to identify the causative agent for respiratory and gastrointestinal infections, as well as IVD kits for cystic fibrosis genotyping and pharmacogenetic assays used to profile genetic mutations related to drug metabolism; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; SYNCT data management software solutions; and ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables, such as ARIES HSV 1&2 Assay, ARIES Flu A/B & RSV Assay, ARIES Group B Streptococcus Assay, ARIES Group A Strep Assay, ARIES Bordetella Assay, ARIES Norovirus Assay, ARIES C. difficile Assay, ARIES MRSA Assay, and SARS-CoV-2 Assay. In addition, it offers VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; VERIGENE test cartridges; Amnis FlowSight imaging flow cytometers; Amnis ImageStream Mark II imaging flow cytometers; Amnis CellStream for cell and particle analysis; Guava easyCyte benchtop flow cytometers; Muse cell analyzers; and IDEAS, an image analysis software. Luminex Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Minerva Surgical

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Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

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