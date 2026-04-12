Mama’s Creations (MAMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0383 per share and revenue of $52.6390 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 14, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Mama’s Creations Stock Down 1.1%

MAMA stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33. Mama’s Creations has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.73 million, a P/E ratio of 141.74 and a beta of 0.72.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAMA. Weiss Ratings raised Mama’s Creations from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research raised Mama’s Creations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Mama’s Creations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mama’s Creations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mama’s Creations

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

About Mama’s Creations

(Get Free Report)

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini’s, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

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