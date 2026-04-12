Raymond James Financial Analysts Give Luca Mining (CVE:LUCA) a C$3.50 Price Target

Raymond James Financial set a C$3.50 target price on Luca Mining (CVE:LUCA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$3.25 target price on Luca Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.38.

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Luca Mining Stock Up 2.8%

CVE:LUCA opened at C$1.49 on Thursday. Luca Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.16. The firm has a market cap of C$401.80 million, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Luca Mining (CVE:LUCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

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