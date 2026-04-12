Shell’s (SHEL) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,900 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Shell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,383.33.

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Shell Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Shell

LON:SHEL opened at GBX 3,420.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,184.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,901.07. The company has a market cap of £191.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 2,289.69 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,592.

In other Shell news, insider Wael Sawan purchased 23,980 shares of Shell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,011 per share, for a total transaction of £722,037.80. Also, insider Sinead Gorman acquired 15,841 shares of Shell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,011 per share, with a total value of £476,972.51. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Shell

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About Shell

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Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies. Shell’s strategy is to deliver more value with less emissions as we work to become a net-zero emissions business by 2050.

As we navigate the energy transition through the next decade, we will leverage our global footprint, the trust in our brand, and our innovation and technology capabilities to be the energy company that customers and countries choose to be their partner. We are positioning Shell to become the investment case and partner of choice through the energy transition.

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