Shell’s (SHEL) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,900 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Shell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,383.33.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Shell
Shell Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Shell
In other Shell news, insider Wael Sawan purchased 23,980 shares of Shell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,011 per share, for a total transaction of £722,037.80. Also, insider Sinead Gorman acquired 15,841 shares of Shell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,011 per share, with a total value of £476,972.51. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Shell
Here are the key news stories impacting Shell this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company continues active buyback programme — Shell repurchased and cancelled more than 1.8 million shares on April 10 and also made repurchases on April 9, reducing share count and supporting EPS. Shell Advances February Buy-Back With Fresh 1.8 Million-Share Repurchase Shell Continues Share Buy-Back Programme With April 9 Repurchases
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,400 price target, signaling upside from broker coverage which can support investor confidence. Broker Views / Jefferies Reaffirmation
- Neutral Sentiment: Shell flagged lower gas output and capital outflow related to the Iran conflict but said oil trading activity could benefit — this is mixed: potential trading revenue upside but near‑term production and capex disruption. Exxon and Shell reveal production hits from Iran war
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views are mixed: Seeking Alpha published a cautious buy thesis noting long‑term attractiveness but near‑term risks that warrant patience; UBS maintained a neutral rating. These leave investor sentiment balanced. Shell: The Company Should Be A Buy, But Near Term Risks Warrant Patience UBS Neutral Rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Note: several high‑profile media stories refer to “Jeff Shell” at Paramount — this is unrelated to Shell plc and can cause short‑term name confusion among retail investors. Jeff Shell Steps Down as President of Paramount
- Negative Sentiment: Production and operational impact from the Iran conflict reported for major oil players creates near‑term supply and earnings uncertainty, pressuring the stock. Shell flags lower gas output, capital outflow amid Iran conflict but sees oil trading boost
- Negative Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Shell to “neutral,” removing a positive catalyst and adding selling pressure from institutional sentiment shift. Rothschild & Co Redburn Downgrades Shell to Neutral
About Shell
Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies. Shell’s strategy is to deliver more value with less emissions as we work to become a net-zero emissions business by 2050.
As we navigate the energy transition through the next decade, we will leverage our global footprint, the trust in our brand, and our innovation and technology capabilities to be the energy company that customers and countries choose to be their partner. We are positioning Shell to become the investment case and partner of choice through the energy transition.
Further Reading
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