On the Beach Group’s (OTB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 345 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, On the Beach Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 308.

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On the Beach Group Stock Up 2.7%

On the Beach Group Company Profile

Shares of OTB stock opened at GBX 175.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 184.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 204.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. On the Beach Group has a 12-month low of GBX 152.20 and a 12-month high of GBX 304.50. The company has a market capitalization of £254.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37.

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On the Beach is one of the UK’s largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year.

Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market. Our model is customer-centric, asset light, profitable and cash generative.

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