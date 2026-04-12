CNB Financial (CCNE) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, April 13th. Analysts expect CNB Financial to post earnings of $0.8030 per share and revenue of $79.35 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 15, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. CNB Financial had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $87.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million. On average, analysts expect CNB Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CNB Financial Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $31.20 on Friday. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CNB Financial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on CCNE. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CNB Financial from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNB Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNB Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 16,173.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 35.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 158.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCNE) is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, CNB Bank & Trust, providing a full suite of community banking services. With a focus on relationship-driven banking, CNB Financial seeks to serve individuals, small businesses and agricultural clients across central Pennsylvania.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

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