Head to Head Survey: Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) and Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Impala Platinum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining N/A -80.76% -20.72% Impala Platinum N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hycroft Mining and Impala Platinum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 1 0 0 0 1.00 Impala Platinum 0 0 2 1 3.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Impala Platinum has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.39%. Given Impala Platinum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Impala Platinum is more favorable than Hycroft Mining.

7.4% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Impala Platinum”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining N/A N/A -$40.66 million ($1.62) -23.15 Impala Platinum $4.71 billion 2.95 $41.85 million N/A N/A

Impala Platinum has higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining.

Risk & Volatility

Hycroft Mining has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impala Platinum has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Impala Platinum beats Hycroft Mining on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hycroft Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is based in Winnemucca, Nevada.

About Impala Platinum

(Get Free Report)

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield. The company markets and sells its products in South Africa, Japan, China, the United States, and Europe. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1957 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.