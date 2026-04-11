Critical Survey: Xenonics (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ) vs. Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

Xenonics (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ – Get Free Report) and Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Xenonics and Teradyne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenonics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Teradyne 0 6 10 1 2.71

Teradyne has a consensus price target of $289.53, indicating a potential downside of 21.32%. Given Teradyne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teradyne is more favorable than Xenonics.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Xenonics has a beta of 13.25, suggesting that its share price is 1,225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teradyne has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

99.8% of Teradyne shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Xenonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Teradyne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Xenonics and Teradyne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenonics N/A N/A N/A Teradyne 17.37% 22.68% 16.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xenonics and Teradyne”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenonics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Teradyne $3.19 billion 18.06 $554.05 million $3.48 105.74

Teradyne has higher revenue and earnings than Xenonics.

Summary

Teradyne beats Xenonics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xenonics

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Xenonics Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets portable illumination products and low light viewing systems (night vision) in the United States. It offers NightHunter ONE, a lightweight illumination system, which can be used on vehicles, boats, and helicopters; NightHunter EXT, a lightweight illumination system for mounting on heavy guns and for use on stationary platforms, or vehicles, boats, or helicopters; and NightHunter 3 for handheld use or mounting on light, medium, and heavy machine guns or vehicles. The company also provides SuperVision that allows user to see in the dark with clarity than conventional night vision; SuperVision Video Out to connect the video signal to a computer recording device or monitor for surveillance; SuperVision Tactical Packages for law enforcement professionals; and SuperVision Vehicle Patrol Packages to make law enforcement patrol operations safer. It markets its illumination products under the NightHunter brand and night vision products under the SuperVision brand. The company serves military forces; the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; law enforcement, fire, search, and rescue; and commercial markets. Xenonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Teradyne

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Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications. This segment also provides FLEX test platform systems; J750 test system to address the volume semiconductor devices, including microcontrollers; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and DRAM; and ETS platform for semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets. It serves integrated device manufacturers that integrate the fabrication of silicon wafers into their business; fabless companies that outsource the manufacturing of silicon wafers; foundries; and semiconductor assembly and test providers. The System Test segment offers defense/aerospace test instrumentation and systems; storage and system level test systems; and circuit-board test and inspection systems. The Wireless Test segment provides wireless test solutions for silicon validation, wireless module manufacturing, and wireless end device manufacturing under the LitePoint brand. This segment also offers IQxel-MX and IQxel-MW7G series products for edge measurement performance in the manufacturing of connectivity products; IQxstream-5G and IQgig-5G family products to support 4G and 5G technologies; and IQgig-UWB+ for certification and manufacturing test support for ultra wideband products. The Robotics segment provides collaborative robotic arms, autonomous mobile robots, and advanced robotic control software for manufacturing, logistics, and industrial customers. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts.

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