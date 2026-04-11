Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) versus Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Head to Head Survey

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) and Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Malibu Boats has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. and Malibu Boats”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. $546.06 million 1.20 -$4.39 million ($0.28) -146.51 Malibu Boats $819.06 million 0.58 $14.88 million $0.73 34.90

Malibu Boats has higher revenue and earnings than Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Malibu Boats, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. and Malibu Boats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. -0.80% 6.93% 5.76% Malibu Boats 1.76% 4.25% 2.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.0% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Malibu Boats shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Malibu Boats shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. and Malibu Boats, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. 2 0 1 0 1.67 Malibu Boats 1 3 1 1 2.33

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.82%. Malibu Boats has a consensus price target of $32.40, suggesting a potential upside of 27.16%. Given Malibu Boats’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Malibu Boats is more favorable than Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc..

Summary

Malibu Boats beats Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors. The Castings segment offers steel investment castings and metal injection molding parts. The company was founded by William B. Ruger in 1949 and is headquartered in Southport, CT.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands. Its products are used for a range of recreational boating activities, including water sports, such as water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing; and general recreational boating and fishing. The company sells its products through independent dealers in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, South America, South Africa, and Australia/New Zealand. Malibu Boats, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Loudon, Tennessee.

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