Short Interest in WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:DVQQ) Declines By 97.3%

WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:DVQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 269 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the March 15th total of 10,039 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,336 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DVQQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.18. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,018. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $27.17. WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $29.14.

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Institutional Trading of WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF stock. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:DVQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. Tactive Advisors LLC owned 19.13% of WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF

The WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF (DVQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Syntax Defined Volatility Triple Qs index. The fund tracks an index that primarily invests in the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ), while alternately allocating between total return swaps and cash positions for a target annual volatility rate of 22%. DVQQ was launched on Dec 16, 2024 and is issued by WEBs.

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