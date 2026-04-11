WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,753 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the March 15th total of 55,955 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,879 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of DTH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.44. 39,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,658. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $663.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.58. WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $57.81.

Get WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at about $49,000.

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree DEFA Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree DEFA Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted Index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree DEFA Index. At the Index measurement date, companies within the WisdomTree DEFA Index with market capitalizations of at least $200 million and average daily trading volumes of at least $200,000 for the prior three months are ranked by dividend yield.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.