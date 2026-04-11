Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,653 shares, a drop of 92.8% from the March 15th total of 36,834 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,129 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUBD. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 374,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 56,635 shares during the last quarter. Stanich Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,127,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period.

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Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,029. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $22.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.42.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.0684 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

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