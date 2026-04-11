Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2026

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBDGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,653 shares, a drop of 92.8% from the March 15th total of 36,834 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,129 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUBD. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 374,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 56,635 shares during the last quarter. Stanich Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,127,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,029. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $22.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.42.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.0684 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

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