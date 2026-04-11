Small Cap Stocks To Watch Now – April 11th

Sky Quarry, Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares, and Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically roughly $300 million to $2 billion, though exact cutoffs vary by index provider. They are often younger or faster-growing firms that offer higher growth potential but also greater volatility, lower liquidity, and more sensitivity to economic swings than larger companies. Investors commonly include small caps for potential long-term growth and portfolio diversification, accepting higher risk in exchange. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

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Sky Quarry (SKYQ)

We are an oil production, refining, and a development-stage environmental remediation company formed to deploy technologies to facilitate the recycling of waste asphalt shingles and remediation of oil-saturated sands and soils. The recycling of asphalt shingles is expected to reduce the dependence on landfills for the removal of waste and to also reduce dependence on foreign and domestic virgin crude oil extraction for industrial uses.

Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (PLTD)

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Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU)

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