Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB) Short Interest Down 98.9% in March

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 387 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the March 15th total of 33,722 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 171 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

PCRB traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,772. Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.39 and a one year high of $50.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.94.

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Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $2.5169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 64.8%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 55,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $10,145,000.

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The Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (PCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund broadly invests in investment grade US fixed income securities that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis. The actively managed targets bonds with maturities of three years or more. PCRB was launched on Jan 19, 2023 and is managed by Putnam.

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