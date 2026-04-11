abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Short Interest Update

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,651 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the March 15th total of 71,541 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,079 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

GLTR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.50. 44,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,139. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $128.14 and a 52-week high of $295.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.42.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLTR. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Seneschal Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (GLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund tracks the spot prices of a basket of gold, silver, platinum and palladium, less trust expenses. GLTR was launched on Oct 22, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

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