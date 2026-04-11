Comparing Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) & Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) and Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cooper Companies and Becton, Dickinson and Company”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper Companies $4.15 billion 3.35 $374.90 million $2.02 35.25 Becton, Dickinson and Company $21.84 billion 2.01 $1.68 billion $6.13 25.13

Analyst Recommendations

Becton, Dickinson and Company has higher revenue and earnings than Cooper Companies. Becton, Dickinson and Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cooper Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cooper Companies and Becton, Dickinson and Company, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper Companies 1 7 8 1 2.53 Becton, Dickinson and Company 1 10 6 0 2.29

Cooper Companies presently has a consensus target price of $90.79, suggesting a potential upside of 27.49%. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus target price of $189.69, suggesting a potential upside of 23.12%. Given Cooper Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cooper Companies is more favorable than Becton, Dickinson and Company.

Risk & Volatility

Cooper Companies has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cooper Companies and Becton, Dickinson and Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper Companies 9.67% 10.34% 6.93% Becton, Dickinson and Company 8.01% 15.76% 7.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Cooper Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cooper Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cooper Companies beats Becton, Dickinson and Company on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cooper Companies

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The Cooper Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The CooperSurgical segment focuses on family and women's health care, which provides fertility products and services, medical devices, and contraception, as well as cryostorage, such as cord blood and cord tissue storage to health care professionals and patients worldwide. It offers surgical and office products, including endosee endometrial imaging products, fetal pillow cephalic elevation devices for use in cesarean sections, illuminated speculum products, lone star retractor systems, loop electrosurgical excision procedure products, mara water ablation systems, paragard contraceptive IUDs, point-of-care, and uterine positioning products, as well as cryostorage, such as cord blood and cord tissue storage; fertility products and services, such as fertility consumables and equipment, donor gamete services, and genomic services, including genetic testing. The company sells its products to distributors, group purchasing organizations, eye care and health care professionals, including independent practices, corporate retailers, hospitals and clinics, and authorized resellers. The Cooper Companies, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

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Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular access technology, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication safety and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment offers specimen and blood collection products; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, antibodies and kits, reagent systems, and solutions for single-cell gene expression analysis, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The BD Interventional segment provides hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

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